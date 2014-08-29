A man counts his coins at the beverage aisle in a Woolworths supermarket in central Sydney August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Woolworths Ltd (WOW.AX), Australia's largest supermarket chain by market share, on Friday posted an 8.5 percent rise in annual net profit but said trading conditions were challenging as consumers were reluctant to spend in uncertain economic times.

It reiterated a forecast of 4 percent to 7 percent growth in net profit for the current financial year but said economic uncertainty meant it was reviewing its practice of giving earnings guidance.

Net profit for the year to June 30 rose to A$2.5 billion($2.3 billion), in line with analysts' estimates. Group sales from continuing operations rose 3.9 percent to A$61.2 billion.

Excluding discontinued operations and significant items, net profit was up 6.1 percent and sales were up 5.9 percent.

The company said dividends for the year totaled A$1.37, up from A$1.33 the previous year.

Woolworths shares were down 1.2 percent in early trade on Friday.

