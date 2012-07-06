Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
SEOUL GS Retail (007070.KS) has been picked as preferred bidder for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway (021240.KS), local media Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday.
Major shareholder Woongjin Holdings (016880.KS) has put up a combined 31 percent stake for sale, valued at 885 billion Korean won ($780 million) as of market close Thursday.
Including management premium, local media estimated that the value of the sale will be as high as 1 trillion Korean won.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.