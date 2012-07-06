SEOUL GS Retail (007070.KS) has been picked as preferred bidder for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway (021240.KS), local media Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday.

Major shareholder Woongjin Holdings (016880.KS) has put up a combined 31 percent stake for sale, valued at 885 billion Korean won ($780 million) as of market close Thursday.

Including management premium, local media estimated that the value of the sale will be as high as 1 trillion Korean won.

