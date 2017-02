WASHINGTON Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has confirmed that she has no intention of becoming a candidate to head the World Bank following the June departure of outgoing President Robert Zoellick, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"She has said this is not happening. Her view has not changed," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said when asked about periodic news reports that Clinton could be a candidate to lead the institution.

