WASHINGTON The World Bank said on Friday it received three nominations for the bank's presidency, including Dartmouth President Jim Yong Kim, Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

"The board is pleased to announce that the following three nominees will be considered for the position," the World Bank said in a statement.

