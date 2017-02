WASHINGTON World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Wednesday his decision to step down on June 30 at the end of his term was his own and was not due to pressure from the Obama administration.

In an interview with Reuters, Zoellick dismissed speculation he would join the Republican political campaign as an adviser, saying only that he would decide on his future once he left the World Bank.

"It really was my own decision," Zoellick said. "My personal sense is it's time to move on and I think once you feel that way you shouldn't stay."

(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)