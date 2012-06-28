Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Metals processor Worthington Industries Inc (WOR.N) reported quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations on higher sales and increased average selling prices.
Worthington's net income rose to $52.1 million, or 75 cents per share, from $51.9 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to $755.4 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 53 cents per share, on revenue of $682.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have fallen 14 percent since April, were up 7 percent to $18.90 in premarket trade. They closed at $17.63 on Wednesday on The New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.