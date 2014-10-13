Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SYDNEY Shares in Australian online travel firm Wotif.com Holdings Ltd WTF.AX fell more than 7 percent to three-week lows after the New Zealand Commerce Commission said it has briefly delayed its regulatory ruling on Expedia Inc's (EXPE.O) acquisition of the company.
A decision is expected to be made no later than Oct. 21. Australia's antitrust regulator cleared the deal earlier in October.
Shares in Wotif were trading 7.1 percent lower at A$3.05 by 7:16 p.m. EDT.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.