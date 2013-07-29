Interpublic Group of Cos (IPG.N) does not see a need for a major merger or acquisition following the merger announcement from bigger rivals Omnicom (OMC.N) and Publicis (PUBP.PA), the No. 2 U.S. advertising company's chief executive said on Monday.

"As this weekend's surprising news shows, there's no telling what might take place, but we don't see the need for major M&A to keep delivering on our plan to move Interpublic forward," CEO Michael Roth said in an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, he said: "There's nothing about scale that makes for better creative ideas, or leads to better integration of marketing disciplines."

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)