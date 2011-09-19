Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI.O), under federal monitoring following a bribery probe, named medical device industry veteran Robert Palmisano as its new chief executive, sending its shares up 8 percent.

Palmisano succeeds Gary Henley, who resigned abruptly in April. David Stevens, interim CEO, will remain as chairman, the company said in a statement.

Wright, a maker of foot and ankle implants based in Arlington, Tennessee, also said it was suspending its outlook and would provide an update when it reports third-quarter results.

The appointment of Palmisano, formerly CEO of endovascular device maker ev3 until its sale to Covidien Plc COV.N last year for $2.6 billion, became effective Saturday. It comes as Wright takes steps to put behind it a government probe of its consulting arrangements with orthopedic surgeons.

Last week, the company, which also makes hip and knee replacement joints, said federal authorities would extend a monitoring agreement for another 12 months but would take no further legal action against it stemming from the investigation, removing a major overhang on the stock.

It also announced a 6 percent cut to its work force.

Analysts said the naming of Palmisano to lead Wright Medical increases the likelihood that the company eventually will get sold.

Before his tenure at ev3, Palmisano was CEO of IntraLase Corp, which was sold to Advanced Medical Optics, and CEO of MacroChem Corp.

"Palmisano is well known as a turnaround specialist and for having successfully sold a number of medtech companies in recent years, including ev3 and IntraLase, as well as Summit Technology in the 1990s," said Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Jeff Johnson. "We believe this move is a clear signal that Wright is positioning itself for a potential sale."

During his two years at the helm of ev3, its market capitalization more than tripled.

"Palmisano is a serial fixer-upper and seller of medical technology assets," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Joanne Wuensch. "There is a lot of work that can be done at Wright Medical."

Stevens said Palmisano would build on the company's recent progress in strengthening its compliance program and implementing plans to reduce operational costs.

Henley led Wright Medical for five years before his resignation. At the time, the company also said it fired its chief technology officer.

Last week, Wright said it voluntarily agreed to be monitored by federal authorities for another 12 months, following a breach of the terms of its initial agreement with prosecutors. The company entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice last September following the probe of its consulting arrangements.

In May, the U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey said it believed the company had willfully committed two violations of the deferred prosecution agreement.

Shares of Wright Medical rose $1.31, or 8.2 percent, to $17.34 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)