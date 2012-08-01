LONDON Design and engineering firm WS Atkins (ATKW.L) said it anticipated annual profit would fall below expectations after its consultancy business was hit by weak market conditions in the United States and Middle East project delays.

Atkins, which helped design the London 2012 Olympics site and is renovating New York's Statue of Liberty, on Wednesday said its U.S. unit would likely be hit by delays caused by the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.

"We do not expect an improvement in the (U.S.) trading environment during the remainder of this financial year and, as a result, we have taken action to further reduce headcount to reflect anticipated market demand," the company said.

"The Middle East has seen delays in projects coming to market, constraining our anticipated headcount growth, and reaching client agreement on various contract variations."

The company also expects its construction management unit to incur additional costs as it closes out legacy contracts, which will lead to an increased loss for the business in 2012/13.

Prior to the announcement, WS Atkins was expected to report an average pretax profit of 105.73 million pounds ($165.66 million) for the year to the end of March 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in WS Atkins, which have risen 7 percent in the last month, were 9.5 percent down at 678 pence by 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT), valuing the business at around 700 million pounds.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by James Davey)