Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
GENEVA The field of candidates to lead the World Trade Organization shrank to five on Thursday as the Jordanian, Kenyan, Costa Rican and Ghanaian contestants were asked to withdraw, a diplomatic source familiar with the process said.
No Africans are now under consideration, which may trigger a race for African support among the other candidates as they enter the second of three rounds.
The remaining candidates are New Zealand's Tim Groser, Mexico's Herminio Blanco, Brazil's Roberto Azevedo, South Korea's Taeho Bark and Indonesia's Mari Pangestu, the only woman still under consideration.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Michael Roddy)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.