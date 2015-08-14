SEOUL South Korea said on Friday it would announce its position on a speech by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe marking the end of World War Two 70 years ago after a close review.

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se told his Japanese counterpart that action by Japan was more important than anything else, South Korea's foreign ministry said, suggesting that words alone were not enough.

Abe on Friday expressed "utmost grief" for the suffering Japan inflicted in World War Two, but said future generations of Japanese should not have to keep apologizing for the mistakes of the past.

The legacy of the war still haunts relations with China and South Korea, which suffered under Japan's sometimes brutal occupation and colonial rule before Tokyo's defeat in 1945.

