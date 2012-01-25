Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Industrial maintenance and safety products supplier WW Grainger Inc (GWW.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, as a rise in selling prices aided margins.
Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct (MSM.N) and Fastenal (FAST.O), is considered an industrial bellwether. It sells everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches.
October-December net income rose to $148.5 million, or $2.04 a share, from $132.2 million, or $1.83 a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.13 per share.
Sales rose 14 percent to $2.08 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $2.12 a share, on revenue of $2.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $203.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.