WW Grainger Inc's (GWW.N) quarterly profit rose 12 percent as the industrial products distributor gained from customers seeking cheaper or more efficient products to get them through a weak economy.

Shares of Grainger rose as much as 9 percent trade to $206.77 in morning trading, making the stock one of the highest percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Industrial distributors such as Grainger, which sell everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches, have been making deals and expanding their product range to take advantage of the market slowdown.

In the past year, Grainger acquired the Netherlands-based Fabory Group and Brazil's Anfreixo to boost its presence in Europe and Latin America.

Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, expects 2012 earnings to be between $10.50 and $10.80 per share on a sales growth of 12 percent to 14 percent. It had earlier forecast earnings of between $10.40 and $10.80 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $10.65 per share on revenue of $9.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, Grainger's net income rose to $191 million or $2.63 per share, from $170 million, or $2.34 per share a year ago.

The company, known for its 4,000-page catalog that lists more than 413,000 products, said sales rose 12 percent to $2.25 billion. Its U.S. sales rose 7 percent.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

Shares of the Chicago-based company were trading up 8 percent at $204 in late morning trade on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)