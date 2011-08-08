Charles Wyly is shown in this publicity photo from his personal website released to Reuters August 8, 2011. REUTERS/charlesandsamwyly.com/Handout

DENVER Texas billionaire Charles Wyly, who was facing a lawsuit by federal securities regulators, was killed in a car crash near Aspen, Colorado over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Wyly, 77, died at an Aspen-area hospital after his Porsche was struck by another vehicle as he was turning left off a state highway, Colorado State Trooper Nate Reid told Reuters.

"It looks like he didn't yield," Reid said.

Wyly was a co-founder of Michaels, a chain of arts-and-crafts stores which was sold in 2006, according to his personal website.

He owns a home outside Aspen.

Following a six-year probe, the SEC last July accused Wyly and his brother, Samuel, of creating a sham web of offshore trusts in the Isle of Man and Cayman Islands to conceal 13 years of stock sales in four companies they founded or where they served as directors.

The regulator said the Wylys hid the sales to eliminate the risk that disclosure would send a bearish signal to the market and cause share prices to fall while they were selling

In March, the brothers lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed.

