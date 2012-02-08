Wyndham Worldwide (WYN.N) reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday as it took charges, but the hotel franchiser and timeshare developer raised its forecast for 2012 earnings and increased its dividend.

Net income fell to $56 million, or 37 cents a diluted share, in the fourth quarter from $78 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier. There were fewer shares outstanding in the latest period as the company repurchased stock.

Excluding impairment charges and other items, Wyndham said the profit was 47 cents a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1 billion.

Wyndham said it now expected a 2012 profit of $2.85 to $3.00 a share, excluding items, compared with a prior view of $2.72 to $2.82. The company expects diluted shares of 153 million for this year, compared with an October forecast of 160 million.

