Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
WELLINGTON New Zealand accounting software developer Xero (XRO.NZ) on Friday said its full-year operating revenue jumped 83 percent on increasing subscriptions, but it expected to post another net loss as it invests in global expansion.
The company, which is expanding aggressively in the United States, said operating revenues came in at NZ$70.1 million ($59.87 million) for the year ended March 31, from NZ$38.4 million a year ago.
Xero said it expected to post a net loss after tax of around NZ$35 million for the year, compared with NZ$14.4 million a year ago. It added it expected strong growth would continue for the foreseeable future.
($1 = 1.1708 New Zealand Dollars)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.