Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
WELLINGTON New Zealand software company Xero Ltd is expecting strong subscription growth this coming year, with revenue pushing through the $100 million level, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
Rod Drury told the company's annual meeting that subscription growth of about 80 percent was expected in the 2014/15 financial year, with revenue growth reaching a level where it would look at a possible listing on a U.S. stock market when the timing was right.
The company's shares last traded down 0.5 percent to NZ$23.78.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.