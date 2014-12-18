Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
Xerox Corp (XRX.N) said it agreed to sell its IT outsourcing (ITO) arm to French IT services firm Atos SE (ATOS.PA) for $1.05 billion.
The IT outsourcing segment, the company's second largest segment, generated $376 million in the quarter September 30.
"Xerox’s ITO business includes about 9,800 employees in 45 countries," the company said in a statement.
"The Xerox ITO leadership team will join Atos."
Under the terms of this transaction, Atos will provide IT services to Xerox.
Xerox also said it now expects full-year 2014 earnings per share of $1.04 - $1.06, below analysts' average estimates of $1.12 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.