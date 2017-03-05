Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
NEW YORK Armed with a hefty dividend, Xerox Corp (XRX.N) shares look cheap even as they have shot up this year following the company's spin-off of its business processing business, according to an article in Barron's.
The article says the printing and copying company's new CEO wants to shift toward more small and midsize corporate customers and Xerox has undertaken a major cost-cutting program, while the shares offer a 3.4 percent dividend yield.
The article cites a portfolio manager for investment advisor ValueWorks as estimating the shares could nearly double, from Friday's close of $7.36 to $14 in the next two years.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc's 's share price fell 3.4 percent on Thursday and was in danger of falling below its initial public offering price, highlighting investors' loss of confidence in the social media company that faces fierce competition from Facebook.
Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.