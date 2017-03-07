Semiconductor firm X-FAB Silicon Foundries plans to raise 250 million euros ($265 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on Paris Euronext to fund acquisitions and strengthen its capital structure.

The listing looks set to be the biggest in Paris so far this year and one of the largest in Europe by proceeds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The intended IPO will consist of the issuance of primary shares totaling approximately 250 million euros and a secondary offer consisting of shares currently held by minority shareholders, a statement from the company said.

