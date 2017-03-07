European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Semiconductor firm X-FAB Silicon Foundries plans to raise 250 million euros ($265 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on Paris Euronext to fund acquisitions and strengthen its capital structure.
The listing looks set to be the biggest in Paris so far this year and one of the largest in Europe by proceeds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The intended IPO will consist of the issuance of primary shares totaling approximately 250 million euros and a secondary offer consisting of shares currently held by minority shareholders, a statement from the company said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.