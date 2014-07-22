Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
Chipmaker Xilinx Inc forecast disappointing revenue for the second quarter after reporting lower-than-anticipated first-quarter sales due to weak sales to telecom, aerospace and defense customers.
Xilinx, whose shares fell 9 percent in extended trading, said it expected revenue in the second quarter to stay flat or fall up to 4 percent from the preceding quarter.
This would imply second-quarter revenue within a range of $588 million to $612.6 million. Analysts on average were expecting $644.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"June quarter revenues were impacted by weaker-than-anticipated sales from our defense and wireless businesses," Xilinx Chief Executive Moshe Gavrielov said.
The company, which gets nearly half its revenue from telecom customers, said it expects second-quarter gross margins of about 70 percent.
Net income rose to $173.6 million, or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 28, compared with $157 million or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $612.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $631.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $48.15 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks -- eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.