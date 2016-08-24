HONG KONG/JERUSALEM Beijing Xinwei Technology Group (600485.SS) has agreed to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication (SCC.TA) for $285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

The deal reflects a premium of 41 percent to Spacecom's average stock price in the past month. Once complete, Spacecom will become a private company, though its debentures will continue to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The merger still needs shareholder and regulatory approval before it can be finalised.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ari Rabinovitch)