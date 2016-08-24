Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
HONG KONG/JERUSALEM Beijing Xinwei Technology Group (600485.SS) has agreed to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communication (SCC.TA) for $285 million, the companies said on Wednesday.
The deal reflects a premium of 41 percent to Spacecom's average stock price in the past month. Once complete, Spacecom will become a private company, though its debentures will continue to be traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The merger still needs shareholder and regulatory approval before it can be finalised.
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ari Rabinovitch)
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.