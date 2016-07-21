Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 billion
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it is pausing its review of Verizon Communication Inc's (VZ.N) planned $1.8 billion acquisition of Carl Icahn's XO Communications fiber-optic business.
The FCC said it was pausing its 180-day review period as it waits for additional information from the companies. Verizon, the No.1 U.S. wireless service provider, said in February the deal to buy XO Communications would include XO's fiber-based Internet protocol and Ethernet networks that will help serve its enterprise and wholesale customers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco agreed a surprise 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover of food supplier Booker on Friday, increasing its exposure to the fast growing catering sector.