Money transfer company Xoom Corp said it could post an adjusted loss in the third quarter, sending its shares down 13 percent after the bell.

On an adjusted basis, the company expects net results to range between a loss of 1 cent and a profit of 2 cents per share on revenue of $39 million to $41 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 4 cents on revenue of $40.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

