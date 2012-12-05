Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
SAO PAULO U.S.-based buyout firm General Atlantic LLC agreed to pay 420 million reais ($200 million) for a 31 percent stake in XP Investimentos CCTVM SA, Brazil's largest independent brokerage, the companies said on Wednesday.
The purchase, XP said, puts off plans the brokerage had of listing shares on the stock market next year. "We got to know General Atlantic and our plans changed," said Guilherme Benchimol, XP's founder. "We have all we need now for the next few years."
XP, founded in 2001, boasts more than 70,000 retail investors and handles more than 20 billion reais ($9.6 billion) worth of trading each month. XP also owns educational, insurance, and wealth management units. XP has said it was considering offering investment banking services, too.
The purchase by General Atlantic follows a 100 million real ($47.8 million) investment in the brokerage last year by private equity firm Actis. Following that transaction, XP's original partners retain 59 percent of the brokerage and Actis owns 10 percent.
($1 = 2.09 Brazilian reais)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.