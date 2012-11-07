Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
LONDON One of Britain's leading shareholder advisory groups on Wednesday urged Xstrata XTA.L investors to reject a $33 billion takeover plan by commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L).
Advisory body Pirc said it was concerned over the level of due diligence carried out on Glencore given the complexity of its business and insufficient independent board representation at Xstrata.
Under a complex structure, Xstrata investors will be able to vote on the merger at the miner's extraordinary general meeting on November 20 as well as on a lavish multi-million pound plan to retain managers.
Even a rejection of the retention package would not endanger the merger.
Pirc said in a statement that excluding the chairman, only three Xstrata board directors are considered to be independent according to Pirc's own guidelines.
"This raises concerns about the objectivity with which the decision behind the deal was taken by the Xstrata-claimed independent directors," it added.
Pirc said there were also concerns over a possible executive influence on the decision "due to the rather lucrative package involved should the deal be approved and realized".
In September, the commodities trader bowed to investor pressure and raised its bid to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share from an earlier ratio of 2.8.
ISS, the shareholder advisory firm closely followed by U.S. institutional investors, initially advised shareholders to vote against the tie-up.
It has since recommended that investors support the merger and reject the remuneration proposals, following the adjustment of the share ratio in favor of Xstrata shareholders.
The Association of British Insurers last week issued an 'amber-top' notice to its investors, which also recommended a vote in support of the merger and a rejection of the pay terms. (Reporting By Raji Menon; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
TORONTO/NEW YORK Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust , which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.