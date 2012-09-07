Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman neurosurgery business
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
LONDON Commodities trader Glencore, which earlier unexpectedly adjourned a shareholder vote on its bid for miner Xstrata, said in a statement it was "considering its options" and would update the market in due course.
In a brief statement shortly after the meeting in Zug, Switzerland was put back on Friday, Glencore gave no detail on the options it was considering for the $34 billion offer.
In an unusual move, Glencore has also asked for its shares to be temporarily suspended in London and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Corp skidded on Wednesday after the conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit and may sell a majority stake in its prized flash-memory chip unit as it scrambles for cash to stay in business.
NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate owned by Comcast Corp , is in the final stage of talks to buy a 25 percent stake in European broadcaster Euronews, a source close to the Euronews management told Reuters on Wednesday.