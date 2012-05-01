LONDON Miner Xstrata XTA.L posted a drop in first-quarter copper production as it ramps up new projects to replace ageing operations, while its coal output outpaced peers.

Xstrata, which is in the final stages of a tie-up with commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L), said all major projects were making good progress and remained on schedule, with its flagship greenfield Koniambo ferronickel project in New Caledonia on track for the second half of 2012.

The world's largest exporter of thermal coal and the fourth-largest copper producer said on Tuesday its operating and financial performance from Jan 1 was "strong".

Some Xstrata investors have said its growth profile, which includes Koniambo but also Peruvian copper projects and a zinc-lead-silver mine in Australia, should mean a higher offer from Glencore, which has agreed to pay 2.8 new Glencore shares for every Xstrata share owned.

Speaking at the start of Xstrata's annual shareholder meeting, chairman John Bond said the Glencore offer was "fair and reasonable".

Shares were virtually flat on the day at 1,178 pence around 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT), broadly in line with the UK sector .FTNMX1770.

Analyst Andy Davidson at Numis said: "It is a reasonable set of numbers, maybe slightly disappointing.. but it looks like they will meet their full year targets."

The miner said quarterly copper output dropped more than 18 percent year-on-year, after it reached the end of life of mines including the Ernest Henry open pit in Australia, while newer projects like its Antamina joint venture were still ramping up.

It was also hit by heavy rainfall in Peru that battered output from its Tintaya mine, along with bad weather and an outage at Collahuasi, owned jointly with rival Anglo American (AAL.L). Collahuasi, the world's third-largest copper mine, is expected to see improved production in the second half as it moves to higher grade ores.

Xstrata produced 171,121 metric tonnes (188,629 tons) of copper in the quarter.

Mined coal, a key earner for Xstrata along with copper, saw consolidated production increase by 9 percent year-on-year to 21.1 million tonnes from the first quarter of last year, when the sector was battered by bad weather. Production was slightly down, however, on the fourth quarter of last year.

Rivals have seen their output hit by wet weather in the first three months but also safety stoppages and strikes, with operators like Anglo coming in below analyst estimates.

"We saw biggest scope for disappointments in coal, which did not materialize," analysts at Liberum said in a note.

While iron ore has become the focus of operations at several of the largest diversified miners, copper and coal account for more than 70 percent of Xstrata's profits and both are key planks of its growth strategy.

Nickel rose 8 percent year-on-year to 26,381 tonnes over the quarter, thanks to the Falcondo operation in the Dominican Republic, restarted in February last year and where the run-rate remained above capacity through the first quarter.

Zinc, in which Xstrata will become the world's top player after the Glencore merger and which is expected to be a focus for antitrust authorities, was flat, with production at 239,983 tonnes for the quarter.

Xstrata Zinc said separately that it was accelerating production from its Lady Loretta zinc-lead-silver underground mine and extending the life of its Handlebar Hill operation in Queensland, boosting annual zinc production by 5 percent.

Lady Loretta will begin production in late 2012.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Kelland and Helen Massy-Beresford)