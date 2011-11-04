LONDON Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L said it was set to sell $3 billion worth of bonds and planned to use the proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

The FTSE 100 company said on Friday that it planned to launch $3 billion worth of notes in four tranches with maturities of 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 30 years through its subsidiary Xstrata Finance.

Shares in Xstrata closed at 1,031.5 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at 30.6 billion pounds ($49 billion).

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)

