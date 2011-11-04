Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
LONDON Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L said it was set to sell $3 billion worth of bonds and planned to use the proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
The FTSE 100 company said on Friday that it planned to launch $3 billion worth of notes in four tranches with maturities of 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 30 years through its subsidiary Xstrata Finance.
Shares in Xstrata closed at 1,031.5 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at 30.6 billion pounds ($49 billion).
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.