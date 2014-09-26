Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
SAN FRANCISCO Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Friday it has acquired a significant stake in Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) and urged the struggling Internet company to cut costs, monetize its Asian assets and seek a "strategic combination" with AOL Inc AOL.N.
Shares of Yahoo Inc were up 3.75 percent at $40.41 at midday.
In a letter to Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, Starboard said it was looking forward to "engaging directly" with Yahoo to discuss how its plan could be implemented in a timely manner.
"We believe a merger of AOL and Yahoo's core business may be one of the best ways to both fully seize the cost reduction opportunity and also to tax efficiently monetize Yahoo's non-core equity holdings," the letter said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by David Gregorio)
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.