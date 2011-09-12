Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
NEW YORK Carol Bartz, who was fired as chief executive of Yahoo Inc last week, has resigned from the company's board of directors.
"On September 9, 2011, Carol Bartz resigned from the board of directors of Yahoo! Inc., effective immediately," Charles Sipkins, a spokesperson for the board wrote in an e-mail on Sunday.
The news was first reported on Sunday in The Wall Street Journal.
Bartz was abruptly fired from her job as CEO on Tuesday. She had said that she planned to remain on the Internet company's board of directors, a statement that conflicted with that of a company spokesman who said Bartz would have to give up her board seat.
After being fired, Bartz gave an inflammatory interview to Fortune magazine in which she characterized Yahoo's board as "doofuses" who "f*** me over".
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.