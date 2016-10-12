Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) said it is working to bring back its automatic email forwarding feature after a planned, temporary disablement.

Users will soon receive an update to the functionality of automatic email forwards, a company spokesperson said.

The report about the disablement of the feature was first reported by the Associated Press on Monday.

The AP also said that while those who have set up forwarding in the past are unaffected, users who would want to leave following recent hacking and surveillance revelations are struggling to shift to rival services.

Yahoo has been under scrutiny from investors after disclosing last month that at least 500 million user accounts were stolen from its network in 2014.

