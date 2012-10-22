Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer said that crafting a focused, coherent mobile strategy was the top priority, and that she saw "clear upside potential" in the company's search business.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.