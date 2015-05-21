Nikesh Arora, former Google chief business officer and current SoftBank Corp. vice chairman, attends a news conference in Tokyo May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Yahoo Japan Corp said on Thursday that SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son would step down as its chairman in June, to be succeeded by SoftBank President Nikesh Arora.

Son will stay on as a director at Yahoo Japan, in which SoftBank owns a stake of about 36 percent.

"Nikesh Arora brings with him a broad global perspective as well as extensive knowledge of Internet businesses," Yahoo Japan said in a statement.

SoftBank this month appointed Arora, a former Google executive, as president, and named him as a potential successor to Son, the billionaire founder of the telecoms conglomerate.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)