A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Yahoo Inc's media head, Kathy Savitt, has decided to leave, a company spokeswoman said.

Savitt will join film and television studio STX Entertainment in October as president of its digital business, STX said.

Yahoo is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and Savitt's job had been the topic of internal discussion for a while, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)

At Yahoo, Savitt spearheaded the company's brand marketing and audience engagement strategies, as well as editorial and video content across Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.

Savitt, who is also Yahoo's chief marketing officer, will report to STX Chief Executive Robert Simonds.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)