Private equity firm Silver Lake is considering a bid for Internet firm Yahoo Inc, according to media reports late Thursday.

As part of a deal, Silver Lake would sell off Yahoo's Asian assets and then attempt to turn around the main operations or find a buyer for that business, two people involved in the deliberations told Bloomberg.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal, citing one of the people familiar with the matter, said that Yahoo has not met with Silver Lake and it was not clear precisely what the private equity firm proposed.

The newspaper also said that Yahoo has signaled potential suitors that it is not under pressure to make a deal quickly.

Silver Lake and Yahoo declined to comment to the Journal. Both could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

