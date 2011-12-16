France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
HONG KONG China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (600188.SS) (1171.HK) plans to list its Australian coal assets in 2012, raising capital to fund future acquisitions, Ming Pao Daily reported on Friday, citing senior executive.
The company has believes it can complete the listing before the end of next year, the newspaper said, citing executive director Zhang Baocai.
The Chinese coal producer is considering hiring UBS UBSN.VX as adviser for the deal, the paper added. It gave no further details.
Yanzhou Coal officials were not immediately available for comment.
In November, Yanzhou Coal said it would produce more than 20 million tonnes of coal from its Australia assets in 2011 after the company signed two M&A deals in Australia earlier this year, Zhang Minglin, vice general manager of parent Yankuang Group, said.
Yanzhou Coal has made four successful M&A deals in Australia so far and has said it wants to acquire more Australian coal assets.
DUBAI The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp .
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.