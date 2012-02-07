OSLO Yara (YAR.OL), the world's largest nitrogen-based fertilizer maker, has seen a pick-up in activity in its markets after a slow end to 2011 when gloom about the global economy, the euro zone crisis and falling food prices depressed demand from farmers.

Fertilizer prices plummeted late in 2011 as a result, but have bounced back.

"There is perhaps a little bit less news about Greece and Italy on the television that has helped volumes up," Chief Financial Officer Hallgeir Storvik told a news conference on Tuesday after Yara reported fourth quarter core profits in line with forecasts.

Shares in Yara rose 3.2 percent at 1112 GMT reaching a new high for the year and outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the Oslo benchmark index .OSEBX.

"I think this reaction is a bit of release. They are basically indicating that there should be a pick up in demand and that they see some early signs of it," said Credit Suisse analyst Lars Kjellberg.

Yara said fourth-quarter fertilizer deliveries fell 14 percent from a year earlier due to lower grain prices and as customers were less inclined to buy up stocks of fertilizer ahead of the coming spring.

"Northern hemisphere fertilizer customers have been reluctant to take positions ahead of spring application, resulting in slow fourth-quarter sales overall," Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad said.

"However, crop prices and farm margins remain healthy, and fertilizer deliveries will need to recover to avoid a decline in global grain stocks," he said.

A fall in food prices from record levels a year ago, plus the uncertain economic outlook hit fertilizer demand in Europe, North America and other regions, Yara said.

Global food prices continued to decline in December with sharp falls in cereals, sugar and vegetable oils due to bumper crops compounded by slowing demand and a stronger dollar, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The FAO index averaged 211 points in December, down 5 points from November, and 11.3 percent below its peak in February last year.

Yara's adjusted full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 4.0 billion crowns ($686 million) in October-December, from 3.1 billion a year ago, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The result was in line with our expectations, on the operational level, and the volume decline was in line with our expectations" said Swedbank First Securities analyst Hans-Erik Jacobsen. "It is a good report with very strong results."

Yara also proposed an increase in its dividend to 7.0 crowns per share, in line with analysts' average forecast, up from 5.50 crowns a year ago.

CHINA EXPORTS

Exports from China - the world's largest fertilizer producing country - halved in volume in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, Yara said.

China's willingness to export depends on the global price of urea - a basic form of nitrate fertilizer - as well as on the supply/demand balance in its domestic market and export taxes.

"As long as the (current) tax regime is in place, we expect very modest exports (from China)," Storvik told Reuters. "If the urea price keeps at the current level, Chinese exporters even in this low tax regime will struggle to have profitable urea exports."

Yara's gas costs, the main input commodity in urea production, rose 27 percent in Europe in the fourth quarter from a year ago.

($1 = 5.8312 Norwegian crowns)

(Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)