Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO said its Chief Financial Officer Christian Paupe resigned amidst the Canadian telephone directory publisher scrambling to reduce debt and stave off stiff competition.

Shares of the company, which have sunk 88 percent since it converted to a corporation in November last year, fell as much as 13 percent on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Verdun, Quebec-based company said its Chief Accounting Officer Ginette Maille will take over as CFO on an interim basis.

"This is the second high profile departure at the company...this just adds to the negative sentiment on the stock," Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige said.

Paupe had been with the company since April 2003. Chief Marketing Officer Stephane Marceau had quit in May.

Last month, Yellow Media slashed its annual dividend as it struggled with a C$2.16 billion debt load, and had its credit rating cut by Standard & Poor's, sending its shares tumbling to a life-time low.

The management change comes a month after the debt-ridden company withdrew its outlook for the year saying it was unsure when its digital efforts would start bearing fruit and make up for declining print revenue.

"Their print business, as far as I can see, is declining organically by 10-11 percent, their online growth too seems to have slowed down," analyst Galappatthige said.

The company gets about three-quarters of its revenue from selling advertisements in its Yellow Pages and related business directories, but the number of advertisements in its printed directories have been falling rapidly.

