Telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO posted a fourth-quarter profit, but a sluggish print business weighed on its revenue.

The company, which published its first directory in 1908 and went public in 2003, has been struggling to sell advertising space in its traditional Yellow Pages and business directories.

Investors have punished Yellow Media for its flailing attempts to move its directory business away from print and towards an online model.

The Montreal-based company posted a net profit of C$48.2 million ($48.43 million) from continuing operations compared with a loss of C$7.2 million a year ago.

It posted adjusted earnings of 14 Canadian cents a share from continuing operations.

Revenue fell 9 percent to C$313.3 million, mainly due to lower print sales and weakness in its U.S. operations.

Analysts, on average, had expected Yellow Media to earn 16 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$311.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Online revenue, which accounts for about 29 percent of the company's total revenue, was C$90.0 million in the quarter.

Yellow Media sharply reduced a dividend payout in August as it sought to cut costs and reduce its debt load.

The stock was trading around C$6 in early 2011, but has slid some 97 percent to change hands at around 18 Canadian cents as its local listings business was superseded by internet-based giants including Google (GOOG.O) and Groupon (GRPN.O).

Last week, the company moved to further integrate rival Canpages, which it acquired in 2010 but had operated separately from its main Yellow Pages service.

($1 = 0.9954 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)