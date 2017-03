Consumer reviews website Yelp Inc (YELP.N) reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by strength in its mobile advertising business.

The net loss narrowed to $0.9 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, from $2.0 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 68 percent to $55 million.

