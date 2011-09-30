Here are some views from counter-terrorism consultants and Yemen experts on the killing in a U.S. drone attack of Anwar al-Awlaki, a militant propagandist who supported al Qaeda's anti-Western campaign of violence.

MICHAEL RYAN, SENIOR FELLOW, JAMESTOWN FOUNDATION

"Removing Awlaki is an important accomplishment because of his ability to speak on the internet in a familiar American accent. He sounded normal even as he was saying outrageous things. His importance relates almost entirely to what Abu Mus'ab al-Suri referred to as the third circle of jihad, what we call home-grown terrorism. (The first two circles are what we know as al-Qaeda Central and AQ affiliates.) He consistently delivered the message that terrorism against Americans was a laudable activity.

He effusively praised Nidal Hassan for his shooting American soldiers on American soil. He could also deliver interviews in credible Arabic. In those, his message was generally that the United States was at war with Islam and that the United States tolerated only those Muslims that followed the American line. Muslims that followed the American line were actually no Muslims at all, according to Awlaki. So taking Awlaki out of battle was a good blow against this kind of hate speech that might appeal to troubled people inside the United States. On the other hand, Awlaki had no role in operations and his death will have no effect on the ability of AQAP to carry out transnational terrorist operations. In addition, Awlaki is not a respected religious figure in the Arab world. His knowledge is more about propaganda than a deep technical knowledge of Islam, which would earn him respect in the Arabic- speaking world. He is a member of the important Awlak tribe and killing him will raise problems.

One other issue is the traditional issue of Americans attacking targets within Yemen. In the past drone strikes have been very controversial and Yemeni clerics have called for general jihad against the U.S. if American forces were deployed to Yemen. We need to see what figures like (Sheikh Abdul-Majid) al-Zindani say (if anything) about the killing. Al Qaeda will make a big deal about it, but that won't matter. What matters is what other notable Muslim leaders like Zindani say about it.

In general, the news media is making Awlaki more important than he actually is. But removing him from the scene is still quite positive. My understanding that a major editor of Inspire Magazine was killed as well, which is another blow against AQAP's propaganda machine."

BARBARA BODINE, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO YEMEN

"Major propaganda defeat for them. Major propaganda victory for us. Major victory for the Yemenis, who just demonstrated they are still with us and still working counter-terrorism despite their problems...Jury is out on Awlaki's operational role within Yemen. Not sure it will have any major "tribal implications" -- Awlakis are a southern clan -- an old sultanate clan in fact. This is nothing major to the northern tribes such as Hashids and Bakils. We should remember that Awlaki was also wanted by the Yemeni government for his role in murder of a German in Yemen."

INDEPENDENT YEMEN CONSULTANT, WHO DECLINED TO BE IDENTIFIED

"For Yemen (broadly), Awlaki's death is utterly irrelevant. While he's ingratiating himself with the U.S. counter-terrorism agenda, Saleh's troops are shelling Taiz and he himself organizes the leading religious zealots to collectively issue a fatwa on the youth protesters.. and, he says, he won't leave office unless his enemies also leave Yemen: Ali Mohsen, the al-Ahmars. It amounts to yet another declaration of war. It's a little like saying "Please, America, I'm really onside in your war on terror, so kindly look the other way while I slaughter the innocents and smash the only chance we have for bettering Yemen."

JOHN JAY LEBEAU, A FORMER CIA SENIOR OPERATIONS OFFICER AND NOW PROFESSOR AT THE GEORGE C MARSHALL CENTER FOR SECURITY STUDIES IN GERMANY

"This will make many in Washington DC happy, as al-Awlaki has been tied in the past to Major Hassan, the so-called 'Fort Hood jihadi' who killed 13 U.S. citizens and to the 'underwear bomber' whose attempt to blow up a U.S. airliner in flight only failed due to a technical defect. What this means is that al-Awlaki was not merely a propagandist in the traditional sense, he actively and successfully incited people to kill Americans. As well, he was charismatic and enjoyed a following. That is now history, again leaving al Qaeda stuck with the aging and decidedly uncharismatic Zawahiri as its public face.

AQ elements -- including singletons who may act on their own in line with the ideology of violent jihad -- will perhaps be shaken by another prominent death in the ranks, but cannot be expected to abandon the cause. Accordingly, plots and operations, including creative ones, will doubtless continue. Still, it is undoubted that this will further disrupt AQ and associated terror groups' plans. An open question is whether a new Awlaki will emerge, equally effective with English-speaking recruits and able to enjoy relatively broad appeal via writings, and audio and video statements."

BRUCE HOFFMANN, DIRECTOR, SECURITY STUDIES PROGRAMME, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY

"First and foremost, it represents a triumph for U.S. intelligence. The string of targeted killings of senior al Qaeda leaders this year, starting with bin Laden, through Ilyas Kashmiri and other commanders, to Awlaki is testament to the intelligence's community's unparalleled and unrivalled sophistication.

So far as Awlaki is concerned, he was one of the first of the contemporary terrorist leaders to make the transition from cleric to propagandistic to a key operational role. Like bin Laden, it is unclear whether Awlaki's remarkable trajectory in this respect can be duplicated. The main impact of his killing will be the demoralization of our enemy. They can try to run, but this series of targeted killings shows that they can't hide. The killing though of an American citizen in these circumstances, however, will inevitably raise charges of the summary execution and denial of constitutional rights to a U.S. citizen."

JEREMY BINNIE, SENIOR TERRORISM ANALYST AT Ihs JANE'S

"It seems that Awlaki was intimately involved in both AQAP's attempts to target the U.S.. The trial of Rajib Karim in the UK showed that he continued to tap up his international contacts to facilitate attack planning against the U.S. So the question becomes: if he was the driving force behind AQAP's international conspiracies, will the group become less enthusiastic about attacking the U.S. now he is gone? Arguably, the campaign against the U.S. homeland was always a bit of a side show compared to AQAP's attempts to destabilize Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Even if it does continue to plot against the U.S., it does not have anyone who can tap into an international support network in the same way that he did, so his death would seem to represent a significant reduction in the group's international operational capabilities, as well as its ability to produce slick media for Anglophone audiences."

EVAN KOHLMANN, INDEPENDENT U.S. TERRORISM CONSULTANT

"It's a big deal, but I'm worried what the backlash will be. This guy has some very devoted and very radical followers. Many of them live in Western countries, and they may see this as the dinner bell calling them to strike out violently. The other problem is that awlaki will continue to live on in his recorded sermons such as "constants on the path of jihad." He may be as much trouble dead as alive. As far as AQAP... Awlaki never held a formal position in AQAP, so there isn't any good reason to believe that group will be directly impacted in terms of its military capabilities."

HENRY WILKINSON, JANUSIAN CONSULTANTS

"Killing Awlaki will certainly remove a major headache for the US but it will not change the threat AQAP and its followers pose in Yemen, or Saudi Arabia. He had a rare talent for radicalizing and running sympathizers in the West that was unprecedented in al Qaeda's history. And he has been instrumental in inciting sympathizers to engage in acts of 'individual jihad', which has been a key trend in global terrorism this year. But although he seemed to played some role in AQAP activity domestically, most notably in inciting the perpetrator of the attack on the Austrian energy firm OMV in October 2010, his status in the AQAP hierarchy was never made clear by the group. And given that he was almost entirely focused on international operations against the United Sates, I doubt very much that his death will dent AQAP activity within Yemen at all. His death is a win for the U.S. but I don't think it's a game changer as far as AQAP's core business is concerned."

JUSTIN CRUMP, SYBILLINE SECURITY CONSULTANTS

"AQAP remains the most aggressive and dangerous franchise, and probably has more influence than AQ central now...yet its tactics show that it has no operational reach into the US (i.e. they had to send bombs there by air). AQAP is also currently more focused on the domestic struggle, as it sees real advantage given the present situation."

