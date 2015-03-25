ADEN, Yemen Young men brandishing AK-47s patrolled the streets of Aden on Wednesday and government employees headed home as Houthi forces backed by heavy armor punched through defense lines, putting the southern city squarely in the firing line of Yemen's war.

The Iranian-allied attackers, bent on unseating President Abd-Rabbui Mansour Hadi who they see as a pawn of the West, have reached within 40 km (25 miles) of the southern port city where Hadi sought refuge after fleeing the capital Sanaa.

The mood in the commercially important community of up to a million people which has long complained of neglect by the politically dominant north, is apprehensive yet defiant.

Experience of Yemen's periodic wars over the decades has taught its residents to steel for the worst. On Wednesday morning, public sector workers were told to go home and some local residents were arming themselves.

As the Arabian country descends into a conflict that pits Iran's interests against those of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Ahmed spoke for the many young men determined to defend their home city against the advancing forces opposed to Hadi. The United States and its allies are looking on with concern.

"The war is imminent and there is no escape from it," said the 21-year-old, standing outside a security compound in Aden's Khor Maksar district, where hundreds of young men have been signing up to fight the advancing Shi'ite fighters.

"And we are ready for it."

While the battle is publicly being waged by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement, many Adenis believe that the real instigator of the campaign is former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a fierce critic of Hadi.

Saleh was the author of the city's previous humiliation in 1994, when as president he crushed a southern secessionist uprising in a short but brutal war.

He is still highly influential in the military despite having given up power in 2011 after mass protests against his rule, and Republican Guard troops loyal to him are believed to be backing the Houthi forces fighting Hadi.

"Southerners are a peaceful people. But if the war comes, we cannot surrender," said Jihad, an unemployed 24-year-old man, among those signing up to fight.

"We are defending our land and honor and we will not let them repeat the 1994 scenario."

Officials around Hadi are resigned to battle, hoping for a miracle of foreign intervention to stop the fighting.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen, who answers to Hadi, has called for Gulf Arab military intervention to halt Houthi advances into the approaches to the city.

Aden's spectacular geography makes it something of a natural fortress, but traditionally it relies on its hinterland for much of its electricity, water, meat and vegetables.

Its would-be young defenders, mostly unemployed university graduates or unskilled young men doing odd jobs, nonetheless proclaim themselves to be unfazed by the battle-hardened Houthi fighters and Saleh troops.

ANTICIPATION

Young men in traditional clothes and armed with Kalashnikov rifles guarded hotels, banks and government compounds around Aden, while gunboats patrolled its coastline.

The Houthi expansion south has accelerated since Hadi eluded security guards last month and fled from Sanaa to Aden, where he reclaimed the presidency abandoned after the Shi'ite group captured the palace and pinned him to his private residence in January.

The leader of the Houthi group, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, issued what appeared to be a warning of attacks in areas in southern Yemen outside his control when he said that his forces would go after militants anywhere they are given shelter.

"They will try to invade the south," said Bashraheel Hisham Bashraheel, general manager of al-Ayyam newspaper.

"But it will not succeed as it did in 1994," he added, referring to the civil war which came four years after the north and south merged into one country. "Unlike in 1994, all the southerners are united," he said.

With the Houthis approaching the city gates, secessionist sentiment appears to be on the rise.

Since Hadi moved to Aden last month after fleeing house arrest, southern Yemenis have lived through a de facto independence that many had fought for since 2010.

Tents set up by activists demanding the restoration of the former South Yemen were decked with giant posters of the exiled former Marxist President Ali Salem al-Baidh, former Prime Minister Abu Bakr al-Attas and other southern figures.

Members of a local militia led by Hadi's younger brother, Nasser, known as the Popular Committees, swiftly began taking over security in the city and deploying at the old border.

Last week, Hadi's forces consolidated their control over Aden, battling their way into a Special Forces camp whose commander, said to be a Saleh loyalist, had defied an order by the president to hand over command to another officer.

(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Janet McBride)