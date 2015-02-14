DUBAI Gulf foreign ministers on Saturday urged the United Nations Security Council to authorize coercive measures to try to resolve the crisis in Yemen, the Saudi-owned news channel Al Arabiya reported.

An emergency meeting of members of the Gulf Cooperation Council urged the Council to pass a "Chapter 7" resolution, which authorizes the use of military force or economic sanctions to enforce Council resolutions, the channel said.

A Shi'ite Muslim militia formally took power in impoverished and strife-torn Yemen this month, in a move that its energy-rich Sunni Muslim Gulf neighbors have denounced as a coup.

