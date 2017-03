SANAA Gunmen shot and killed a Western doctor and a Filipina nurse in front of their colleagues in a hospital inside the compound of Yemen's defense ministry on Thursday, a medical and a defense ministry source said.

The sources said the gunmen were either killed or captured.

At least 20 people were killed in a car bomb attack and gun battle at the complex in the capital Sanaa, sources said earlier.

