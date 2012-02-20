Yemenis head to the polls on Tuesday to elect a president to succeed Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was forced from power last November by a popular uprising that brought the impoverished Arab country to the brink of civil war.

Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is the consensus candidate representing Saleh's supporters and opponents.

The vote is expected to give Yemen a chance to introduce democratic and economic reforms and to restructure the armed forces now controlled by Saleh's family.

Below is a list of Saleh family members in senior security and military roles and another of relatives who hold influential positions in Yemen's business community.

SALEH FAMILY MEMBERS IN SENIOR SECURITY AND POLITICAL ROLES

* SON: Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, Commander of the Republican Guards Forces

* NEPHEW: Brigadier General Yehia Mohamed Abdullah Saleh, Commander of the paramilitary Central Security Forces

* NEPHEW: Brigadier General Tareq Mohamed Abdullah Saleh, Commander of the Private Presidential Guards

* NEPHEW: Brigadier General Ammar Mohamed Abdullah Saleh, Deputy Head of the National Security Organization (intelligence)

* NEPHEW: Colonel Haytham Mohamed Saleh al-Ahmar, Deputy Commander of the Private Presidential Guards

* SON: Lieutenant Khaled Ali Abdullah Saleh, officer in the Republican Guards

* HALF-BROTHER: General Mohamed Saleh al-Ahmar, Commander of Yemeni Air Forces

* HALF-BROTHER: General Ali Saleh al-Ahmar, Director of the Office of the High Commander of the Armed & Security Forces

* SON-IN-LAW: Colonel Senan Ahmed Douwayed, officer in the Presidential Guards

* BROTHER-IN-LAW: Abdul Rahman al-Akwa, Secretary of Sanaa, former information minister, former youth minister

* BROTHER-IN-LAW: Ahmed Abdullah al-Hajri, Governor of Ibb province

* BROTHER-IN-LAW: Abdul Wahab al-Hajri, Ambassador to Washington for the past 13 years

* BROTHER-IN-LAW: Mutahar al-Hajri, member of parliament

* SON-IN-LAW: Khaled Esmail al-Arhabi, Assistant Secretary General of Presidency

SALEH FAMILY MEMBERS IN SENIOR ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS ROLES

* FATHER-IN-LAW, Mohamed Ali al-Akwa, major land and property owner throughout Yemen

* BROTHER-IN-LAW: Ismail Mohamed al-Akwa, wealthy businessman

* NEPHEW: Tawfiq Saleh Abdullah Saleh, Chairman of the National Matches and Tobacco Company

* SON-IN-LAW: Abdul Khaleq Saleh al-Qadi, Chairman of Yemenia, Yemen Airways

(Editing by Sami Aboudi)