WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday the United States had worked with Yemen for a long time tracking Anwar al-Awlaki, but declined to comment on his role in the killing of the American-born militant.

"I can't talk about the operational details," Obama said in a radio interview when asked if he had ordered the killing. "This is something that we have been working with the Yemeni government for quite some time."

