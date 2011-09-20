Security forces loyal to Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh have killed at least 46 people since Sunday in the capital Sanaa while shelling and firing on protesters demanding an end to his rule, according to medics and witnesses.

Saleh, 69, still recovering in Saudi Arabia from a June assassination attempt, has defied months of popular protests and international pressure on him to quit.

Here are some facts about Yemen's leader:

* SALEH AS PRESIDENT:

-- Saleh, in power for just over 33 years, has used internal conflicts with Houthi Shi'ite rebels in the north, Marxist rebels in the south and al Qaeda operatives in the east to secure foreign aid and military support and solidify his power base. Al Qaeda has already tried to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United States in the past two years.

-- Saleh presided over the unification of North Yemen and South Yemen in 1990 and has fended off rebels and separatists.

-- He was elected president of united Yemen by parliament in October 1994 and became the first directly elected president in September 1999, winning 96.3 percent of the vote. He was re-elected in September 2006 for a seven-year term.

-- A string of Saleh's allies have defected to join protesters who are frustrated by rampant corruption and soaring unemployment. About 40 percent of the population live on $2 a day or less, and one third suffer chronic hunger.

-- Saleh has made many verbal concessions during protests against his rule which began in January, including promising to step down in return for immunity from prosecution. The opposition agreed to a peace plan which was negotiated by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

-- Saleh has yet to sign any plan and his latest refusal on May 22 provoked more street battles in Sanaa, this time between his forces and the Hashed tribal alliance led by Sadeq al-Ahmar whose family has backed those demanding Saleh's overthrow.

-- The fighting forced thousands of residents to flee Sanaa and raised the prospect of chaos that could benefit the Yemen-based branch of al Qaeda and threaten neighboring Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter. Hundreds of people have been killed in Yemen since the protests began.

-- Saleh was wounded when shells struck his palace on June 3. The government blamed tribesmen but Sadeq al-Ahmar blamed the government, saying it wanted to justify its escalation of fighting in the capital. Saleh went to Saudi Arabia for treatment the next day and has stayed there.

-- During his recuperation in Saudi Arabia, he has made two television broadcasts in which he agreed to look at restarting the Gulf Arab peace plan and said he would return to Yemen soon. The United States has urged Saleh not to return home.

-- Earlier in September, Saleh empowered his vice president to sign a power transition plan and conduct a dialogue with the opposition on his behalf. The opposition rejected this.

* LIFE DETAILS:

-- Born in March 1942 into a tribe living near Sanaa, he received only limited education before taking up a military career, beginning in 1958 as a non-commissioned officer.

-- His first break came when North Yemen President Ahmed al-Ghashmi, who was from the same Hashed tribe as Saleh, appointed him military governor of Taiz, North Yemen's second city.

-- When Ghashmi was killed by a bomb in 1978, Saleh replaced him as leader of the North, and crushed an attempt to overthrow him a few months later.

-- The severity of his rule aggravated tension with the South, and sporadic clashes escalated into open conflict between the two states in 1979. The brief war went badly for Saleh.

-- After presiding over the unification of North and South Yemen, Saleh swept to victory when southerners tried to secede in 1994.

