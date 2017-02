Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh speaks to a selected group of state media reporters at the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Presidency/Handout

SANAA Yemen's outgoing president Ali Abdullah Saleh left for Oman on Sunday evening on his way to the United States for medical treatment, Yemeni officials said.

An airport official said the plane took off from Sanaa airport to neighboring Oman, and an aide to Saleh said he would stay there for several days before heading to the United States.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Andrew Hammond Editing by Maria Golovnina)